Man wanted for allegedly throwing bottle that seriously injured woman at Corpus Christi bar

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Do you recognize this man?
Officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department said he is a person of interest in an aggravated assault where a bottle was thrown, which hit a woman and caused serious injury, at a downtown bar back in November.
Officials said a fight started at a bar on Chaparral on Nov. 6, 2022 just before 2 a.m. Video shows the man in a green jersey with a dark hoodie underneath, blue jeans and a black hat. He had a beard and no mustache.
Officers ask anyone with information call detectives at 361-886-2840, call Crime Stoppers at 361-888-TIPS or submit the information online at www.cctexas.com/crimestoppers.
Crime Stoppers guarantees to keep your identity anonymous and if the information leads to an arrest, it could earn you up to $2,500 dollars in cash.
