Man wanted for allegedly throwing bottle that seriously injured woman at Corpus Christi bar

The Corpus Christi Police Department is asking for help to identify the person of interest in the aggravated assault.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Do you recognize this man?

Officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department said he is a person of interest in an aggravated assault where a bottle was thrown, which hit a woman and caused serious injury, at a downtown bar back in November.

Officials said a fight started at a bar on Chaparral on Nov. 6, 2022 just before 2 a.m. Video shows the man in a green jersey with a dark hoodie underneath, blue jeans and a black hat. He had a beard and no mustache.

Officers ask anyone with information call detectives at 361-886-2840, call Crime Stoppers at 361-888-TIPS or submit the information online at www.cctexas.com/crimestoppers.

Crime Stoppers guarantees to keep your identity anonymous and if the information leads to an arrest, it could earn you up to $2,500 dollars in cash.

