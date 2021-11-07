Downtown business says Fourth of July weekend brought large crowds

The Downtown Management District says they are still waiting for the full report from Fourth of July weekend, but businesses did see heavy foot traffic.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We continue to see the financial benefit of a busy fourth of July weekend in Downtown Corpus Christi.

The owner of ‘The Point Corpus Christi’ says foot traffic was up and it was great to see downtown busy again.

“Absolutely it was a good time. Marketing was huge that day and I hope people who came enjoyed it and come back. Like I said it's a part of downtown and making downtown the way it used to be,” said owner Francisco Cancio.

The Downtown Management District says they are waiting for the full business report.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.