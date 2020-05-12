Downtown businesses compete in Mayor's Battle of the Bulbs to see who has the best Christmas display

Judges with the Downtown Management District toured the different businesses by golf cart. The public will get their chance to vote for their favorite, too.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Businesses in downtown Corpus Christi are doing their part to make the holiday season a little brighter, and some friendly competition is serving as pretty good motivation to bring out the lights and decorations.

Everywhere you look, business after business is lit up with a little holiday magic as downtown Corpus Christi transforms into a Christmas village. The eye catching displays bring some joy to patrons, and for the business owners, it offers up a little friendly competition to see who can have the best lights.

The folks over at the Gold Fish spent an entire day working on their display, and they're not alone. In fact, several shops, bars, and restaurants are taking part in what's called the Mayor's Battle of the Bulbs. The competition is sponsored by NEC Co-Op Energy.

The competition has kept muralist Monica Marie Garcia busy. Her latest Christmas creation is going up at the House of Rock.

Judges with the Downtown Management District toured the different businesses by golf cart. The public will get their chance to vote for their favorite, too.

Here's how it works: Photos are posted on the Downtown Corpus Christi Facebook page. One like equals one vote.

Voting will close Dec. 10.

On the line are cash prizes of up to $1,500, and of course bragging rights.

For those of you who want to check out the Christmas displays in person, you can find a map with all of the participating businesses at godowntowncc.com.