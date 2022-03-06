Food, music, vendors, and more: Mural festival set to take place this weekend

This festival was inspired by the public art that has been added to downtown over the last few years.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Downtown Corpus Christi is host to tons of sights, however, if you have strolled by this week, you may have noticed more artwork. That artwork is part of the first ever Mural Festival.

“Public art is used to improve and beautify downtown areas it aligns with our mission to create the most vibrant downtown on the Gulf of Mexico,” said Alyssa Barrera-Mason, Director of Downtown Corpus Christi.

Artists all the way from Spain to right here in the Coastal Bend are part of this festival.

This year the DMD is striving to bring five new permanent public art murals in the Marina Arts District. These murals will add to the existing public art that is seen across downtown.

The festival kicks off Friday evening from 5:30 to 9 p.m. and again Saturday from 3 to 7 p.m.

If you plan on attending you can expect live music, food, and local vendors.

Barrera-Mason adds they hope to make this festival an annual event.

"We've been doing public art every year since 2014 and we think we've really got something special with this downtown mural festival," said Barrera-Mason.