Downtown Corpus Christi sees a splash of color as muralists make their mark

Well known artists have come in from across the U.S. to work on the various displays for this year's Mural Fest, which is happening this Friday at 6 p.m.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you take a drive through Downtown Corpus Christi, you might notice some activity taking place on the sides of buildings that are providing a blank canvas.

But the splash of color and creativity they leave behind is also aiding in the continued revitalization of this part of the city.

"Oh my God, so I freaked out oh my gosh this is so pretty," said art appreciators Kenedy Moore and Michael Quintana.

The two admired the latest mural, to go up in Downtown Corpus Christi, one that honors the late Farrah Fawcett, who grew up in Corpus Christi and even attended Ray High School.

"So I actually went to the high school she went to and sat in her same desk so when I saw this photo it brought me back to that and think it's so cool," Moore said.

Krystal Cooke is from Flint, Michigan, and is the artist behind the Fawcett mural.

'This picture is of her famous poster, with her red swimsuit, every time I talk to some of the older folks, 'Oh yeah I had poster of Farrah Fawcett that poster in my basement or in my bedroom on my wall,'" Cooke said.

Other murals under construction can be found at places like the Best Western Hotel off of Shoreline Boulevard and Lomax Street, and the parking garage on Mesquite Street.

Each one, a reflection of the city and part of downtown's revitalization.

3NEWS spoke with Corpus Christi Downtown Management District Executive Director Alyssa Barrera Mason, who said that the city is always looking to add a splash of color to the downtown district.

"We're really just excited to take the mural collection we already have in Downtown Corpus Christi and grow it creates another reason for people to come downtown," Mason said.

One mural paid a tribute to the Legend of Billie Jean, which was filmed in Corpus Christi back in the 80s.

"We've been really fortunate to have a lot of muralist like Jeremy Flores, Mayra Zamora, Sandra Gonzalez, doing wonderful works of art in downtown. But bringing this mural fest format helps diversify our portfolio," Mason said.

Artists from across the U.S. will add five new murals, bringing the total downtown to 40.

K Space Contemporary Executive Director Michelle Smythe said Corpus Christi has come a long way.

"It has really blown up in the last 7-8 years. In fact, I took my parents on a mural tour yesterday and we spent 3 hours driving around looking at murals," Smythe said.

Adding to the beauty of Corpus Christi, Smythe said that murals play an important role in boosting tourism to the Sparkling City by the Sea.

"There are very few days that I don't see someone out here taking pictures in front of the murals. And while they are here, they step into a restaurant or come into the gallery and look around," Smythe said.

