Downtown Corpus Christi set to receive affordable housing

The complex can fit approximately 285 residents in 72 apartments.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An affordable housing project is coming to downtown Corpus Christi thanks to Prospera Housing Community Services.

The Palms at Bulcher will take about a year to finish and will be at the former fire station number one.

"The building has been decommissioned since 1992 and only used for storage since," Gilbert Piette, CEO and Executive Director of Prospera. "Property developers said it will bring new life to the area thanks to the deal with the City to purchase the building."

It will have one, two and three bedroom units and developers said the location downtown will provide easy access to all Corpus Christi has to offer.

