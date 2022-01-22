Downtown developments make a big impact

In their 2021 State of Downtown Impact Report, the City of Corpus Christi proudly cites over 100,000 visitors during the last year.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi continues to grow, and you can see it in the management district's upcoming 2021 State of Downtown Impact Report.

So far the city has been able to invest 50,000 dollars of Texas CARES Act funds into local businesses. These investments helped businesses to open pop-up, open air patios to support them through the pandemic.

$400,000 was invested into opening one way streets into two way roads in order to better connect downtown and the Bayfront.

Alyssa Barrera-Mason, the DMD Executive Director, said her team was focused on creating "The most vibrant downtown on the Gulf of Mexico."

Check back here for a link to the full report when it goes live.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.