x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Corpus Christi's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Corpus Christi, Texas | kiiitv.com

Local News

Downtown Station Post Office resumes all services

The Post Office at 802 Tancahua was temporarily closed due to safety concerns
Credit: Kevork Djansezian
A U.S. Postal service employee leaves the loading dock to deliver mail from the Los Feliz Post Office on February 6, 2013 in Los Angeles, California.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Downtown Station Post Office has reopened after shutting down temporarily due to safety concerns, officials announced today.

Downtown Station, located at 802 N. Tancahua, has resumed mail delivery, retail and P. O. Box operations, effective immediately.

The Last week, USPS told 3News a truck hit one of the posts on the building when it was entering a parking garage. All damages have been fixed.

RELATED: Downtown post office temporarily closed

Retail hours of operation at the Downtown Station are 8:30 a.m. to  5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, and closed on Saturday.