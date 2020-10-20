Downtown Station Post Office resumes all services

The Post Office at 802 Tancahua was temporarily closed due to safety concerns

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Downtown Station Post Office has reopened after shutting down temporarily due to safety concerns, officials announced today.

Downtown Station, located at 802 N. Tancahua, has resumed mail delivery, retail and P. O. Box operations, effective immediately.

The Last week, USPS told 3News a truck hit one of the posts on the building when it was entering a parking garage. All damages have been fixed.