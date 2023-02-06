Downtown has a lot going on this weekend, here's why you should expect traffic delays

Festivals and graduations are underway this weekend, causing extra traffic in the downtown area.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There's a lot happening downtown this weekend. You can expect a lot of traffic as folks drive to Mural Fest, the ArtWalk Block Parties, and graduations at the American Bank Center.

Downtown Corpus Christi is celebrating its 2nd annual Corpus Christi Mural Fest which will bring a new interactive type of artwork to the community.

Downtown Corpus Christi will strive to commission five new, permanent public art murals in the Marina Arts District which will add vibrancy and dimension to the environment.

Kicking off at 6pm are the ArtWalk Block Parties, which will be complete with restaurants and live entertainment.

Graduations are also underway taking place at the American Bank Center.

You’ll want to give yourself extra time to get to your destinations. And follow defensive driving tips to avoid collisions.

