City still trying to figure out what to do with the Watergarden feature that hasn't been running since Hurricane Harvey

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The structure was built back in 1988 for $2.4 million and over the years, it's been the site of numerous musical events, proms and wedding pictures.

After Hurricane Harvey, the four foot underground equipment room flooded. The city came up with an eight million dollar plan to repair it, getting it to the Type A board last year.

Now, the city has a $4.5 million repair proposal for the Type A board to vote on this coming Monday. That board uses sales tax dollars on major projects. The high cost of the repairs is because the city is going to have an above ground control built for the Watergarden to avoid flooding in the future.

"Right now, we're gonna go in and hire an engineering firm to come in and re-evaluate how it's operated, how it was put together," Councilman Mike Pusley said. "There were just some decisions that were made when it was built that probably weren't exactly the best decisions."

The city put out a bid for repairs last year and received no responses. This year, it received one company interested in the job.

Officials have to figure out if they want to accept the bid or re-bid the project. Either way, the water will not be flowing anytime soon at the Watergarden.

However, Mayor Paulette Guajardo tells 3News that getting the Watergarden repaired is a top priority that she wants to see completed as soon as possible.

