Eight people were airlifted to the hospital and dozens others had to be taken by ambulance during the crowded event on Crystal Beach.

BOLIVAR PENINSULA, Texas — A Galveston County Sheriff's Office deputy was among the eight people airlifted to the hospital, and another 30 were transported by ambulance after emergency services were strained, according to Galveston County officials.

The annual Go Topless Jeep Weekend took place Saturday at Crystal Beach on Bolivar Peninsula, which leads to big and rowdy crowds.

The deputy was responding to a crash around 1:30 a.m. near Highway 87 and Holiday Drive when he was struck by a suspected drunk driver in another vehicle, according to Sheriff Henry Trochesset.

The deputy is identified as Sgt. John Hamm. He suffered two broken legs, an arm injury and a head injury, according to Trochesset. Hamm was still in surgery as of Sunday afternoon. A suspect has been arrested in the crash.

More than 100 people were arrested on the peninsula over the weekend, according to Trochesset.

While the Galveston County Sheriff's Office planned for the unofficial event months in advance, even more help had to be requested.

Officials say law enforcement liaisons with area school districts were called to the peninsula after wrapping up graduation ceremonies.

Other agencies included North Montgomery County, Cy-Fair Fire and Beaumont first responders.

The extra call for help was due to the strain on emergency services, according to District Manager Doug Saunders.

"Today we've seen an increase in calls for service for EMS and fire assistance," Saunders said. "We've had limited communications due to the amount of people on the peninsula."

Saunders says the incidents they responded to were anywhere from minor emergencies to major trauma.