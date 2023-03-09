Dozens of families gather at Lake Corpus Christi to say hello to Labor Day weekend and goodbye to Summer

From fishing to boat rides to bird watching locals enjoyed a vacation spot in their own back yard for Labor Day Weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Lake Corpus Christi State Park saw dozens of families this morning as they enjoyed their time on the lake for the Labor Day weekend. Park Ranger Amber Hullum said that this is the time where they see an influx of visitors.

"It's the end of our peak season so this is kind if the final hoorah that we have at Lake Corpus Christi before things start to wind down,” Hullum said. "You know, It's the end of the summer, school has started, so people really like to come out here. They like to go fishing and they like to go out on their boats and their jet skis and people like to go swimming."



Orange Grove native, Aaron Barrios and his family were at the lake to take advantage of the long weekend and celebrate his daughter's birthday. Having a place so close to home to relax and spend time with family is something Barrios loves about the lake.



"It's actually very relaxing,” said Barrios. “And it's what we really expected to do was to get away from it all."



Barrios says that him and his family tend to keep to themselves, and the lake has been the perfect place to spend time with his family in a quiet and peaceful atmosphere.

"We've been here many times before and this is just a fun place to come to,” said Barrios.



From jet skis to birdwatching, Hullum says that the park offers a place for everyone and their family to come and enjoy their days in the sun.

"People are always finding different things that they can do here at the park. It kind of can be catered to anyone,” Hullum said. “Anyone's experience can be catered to what they want to do."

After Labor Day, the park will be out of its peak season and switching to its fall hours. For more information on that you can find a link to their website here.

