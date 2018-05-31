A dozen fire departments were kept busy Wednesday battling a fast-moving brush fire near Mathis.

The fire call initially came in around 9 a.m. when a mobile home caught fire, and it grew from there.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control, but the home was destroyed.

Around 2:00 p.m. fire crews were called back to the area after it started back up and quickly spread into a nearby bush.

Forest Service brush trucks were called in to help as well as at least a dozen nearby fire departments.

The heat took a toll on firefighters, but luckily they received some help from the community they protect.

"She went and got donations to get water, fruit, cookies, to help the gentlemen out here get hydrated," fire chief Adrian Ramirez said.

Sandia Fire Department had a rehab unit to cool firefighters down during the fire.

Dozers were called in to make it easier for the other engines to get closer to the fire.

Mathis fire officials said about 30 acres in total were burned.

