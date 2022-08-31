60+ stolen shopping carts recovered in Flour Bluff neighborhood, arrest made

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two people were arrested in Flour Bluff after Corpus Christi police found dozens of shopping carts at a home near Flour Bluff Drive and Matlock area.
Officers with the department, along with the City of Corpus Christi Solid Waste Compliance Team, spent around three hours cleaning up debris in the neighborhood, CCPD officials said. 31 shopping carts were found at one residence in the area and 30 more were found on surrounding streets.
The shopping carts, which are private property, were returned to their respective owners, officials said.
While working in the area, officers spotted a woman pushing a shopping cart. She was arrested and charged with theft and a man with her was arrested on a warrant our of Nueces County.
If you have any concerns or a violation to report, officials ask that you please call (361) 826-2489.
