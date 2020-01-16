KINGSVILLE, Texas — Dozens of vultures have recently taken to roosting in a communications tower near Kingsville.

The communications tower belongs to the U.S. Border Patrol, and experts are trying to come up with a solution to get the birds to leave.

According to concerned residents, the vultures are dropping prey and just making a disgusting mess.

"Mainly the animals are our main concern is the people who have the little animals. They can snatch them. And I mean they're fast. They can fly up. They'll see them, stop them, wait till somebody's not around and then fly off with the animal," Nanci Drury said.

"They're bothersome. The noise from the building I'm in is like metal, and the screeching from walking up there," maintenance worker Norma de la Rosa said.

The rumor about that birds is that they have been gathering on the tower for over six years.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: