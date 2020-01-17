CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Authorities including Department of Public Safety State Troopers and U.S. Border Patrol agents were called to the scene of a bailout crash just before 7 a.m. Friday on Highway 77 near County Road 28.

3News is at the scene and confirmed that authorities are searching a nearby field for the occupants of a white truck that crashed into the median on Highway 77 and got stuck. The occupants all fled on foot following the crash.

Details are limited at this time but 3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

