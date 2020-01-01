CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officers with the Corpus Christi Police Department and troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety teamed up to arrest a suspect on the run.

Tuesday night DPS troopers say they were chasing a suspect wanted in connection with recent robberies.

The vehicle crashed just after 10 p.m. near the intersection of Crosstown Expressway and Agnes Street.

The suspect tried to flee on foot, but was soon taken into custody by the CCPD.

According to DPS troopers, the suspect had narcotics and drug paraphernalia on his person at the time of the arrest. He will also be charged with evading arrest.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: