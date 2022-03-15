The University of the Southwest confirms fatal accident involving van carrying golf teams on 1788, near SH 115

A DPS spokesperson said that due to the nature of the crash, they are not sure how many people died, but they can confirm there were fatalities in both vehicles.

ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas — UPDATE:

NBC News received a statement from the President of the University of the Southwest President Quint Thurman.

"We are still learning the details about the accident but we are devastated and deeply saddened to learn about the loss of our students' lives and their coach," President Thurman said. "My understanding is that two of our students have survived and have been airlifted to University hospital in Lubbock with serious injuries. We would ask for prayers for their recovery and for comfort and strength for all of families and friends and students of those whose lives have been lost."

It has also been confirmed that the coach of both golf teams, Tyler James, has been killed in the incident. James was entering his first season as the head coach of both the Men's and Women's teams.

The team was playing in a tournament in Midland on Thursday, March 15, and were scheduled to tee off on Wednesday, March 16, against Midland College.

A Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson has confirmed that a fatal accident involving a college van occurred on 1788, near SH 115, in Andrews County Tuesday night.

The University of the Southwest confirmed in a Facebook post that the van was carrying their men's and women's golf teams.

DPS said that the 17-passenger van and a Ford F-150 truck hit head-on.

DPS was unable to release any more information on the accident at this time.

TxDOT states both north and southbound lanes of FM 1788 are closed. All traffic is being detoured at County Road 7100.