DPS encourages citizens to report crimes through iWatch app

Sargent Nathan Brandley with the Texas Department of Public Safety(DPS) said the app will help prevent bad situations before they even happen.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you ever have a gut feeling that something isn't right, or you see some unusual activity, you can report it through an app.

That's right, it's called the iWatch Texas app. by using the app, it prevents emergency 911 calls from being bombarded by a high call volume. Sargent Nathan Brandley with the Texas Department of Public Safety(DPS) said the app will help prevent bad situations before they even happen.

"So if there is a major emergency, anything, any type of emergency call 911 right away," Brandley said. "The iWatch Texas is used to keep from getting to that situation, so if you're seeing any type of unusual suspicious activity, by someone that looks out of place, not in your community, doing this can help mitigate those situations."

By using the app, reports can be directed toward law enforcement agencies that DPS is going to push these alerts to, and they go investigate the matter.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.