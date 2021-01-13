DPS identifies victim of fatal pedestrian crash on US 59 near Beeville

The accident happened at around 9:45 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 8, on US 59 about a mile and a half west of Beeville.

BEEVILLE, Texas — Department of Public Safety investigators are looking into a fatal crash that claimed the life of a male pedestrian last Friday near Beeville, Texas.

According to DPS Sgt. Nathan Brandley, the accident happened at around 9:45 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 8, on US 59 about a mile and a half west of Beeville. An initial investigation showed that a driver traveling east on US 59 tried to pass a semi-truck in a passing zone and struck a pedestrian in the roadway.

Authorities said both the driver of the vehicle that hit the pedestrian and the driver of the semi-truck stopped to render aid.

The victim has been identified as Joe Gabriel Perez of Beeville.

The crash is still under investigation.