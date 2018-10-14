Corpus Christi (KIII News) — According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Saturday evening at a home in the 500 block of Wilburn Street in Taft, Texas a shooting took place.

Reportedly, it started as an argument between to families during a one year old's birthday party resulting in the death of four men.

DPS identified the victims killed as 62-year-old Juan Espinoza Sr., 20-year-old grandson Juan Sandoval III, 22-year-old grandson Jeremy Sandoval, and 25-year-old grandson Nicky Sandoval.

43-year-old Juan Espinoza Jr. was injured and HALO flighted to Christus Spohn Memorial Hospital in critical condition, but state troopers say he is stable and expected to live.

The two men officials believe to be the suspects in the shooting are 20-year-old Ronnie Rodriguez, who is in custody, and 37-year-old Ronnie Rodriguez Sr., who is still at large.

If anyone has any information regarding you are urged to contact the Sheriff's Department at 361-364-9066.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII