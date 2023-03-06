x
DPS investigates early morning fatal crash in Live Oak County

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a fatal crash that happened in Live Oak County early Monday morning. 

Michael Ortiz, 49, of Alice died from his injuries after traveling southbound on US-281 when he failed to stay in a single lane, veering off the roadway, said a statement from DPS. 

Ortiz tried to get control of the vehicle before it skidded across both southbound US-281 lanes, eventually rolling off the roadway.

The vehicle rolled into brush on the west side of US-281.

The impact from the crash ejected Ortiz from the vehicle, who was not wearing a seatbelt. 

