DPS investigates early morning fatal crash in Live Oak County

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a fatal crash that happened in Live Oak County early Monday morning.

Michael Ortiz, 49, of Alice died from his injuries after traveling southbound on US-281 when he failed to stay in a single lane, veering off the roadway, said a statement from DPS.

Ortiz tried to get control of the vehicle before it skidded across both southbound US-281 lanes, eventually rolling off the roadway.

The vehicle rolled into brush on the west side of US-281.