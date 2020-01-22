BEE COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two vehicle-double fatality crash that occurred Wednesday morning on U.S. Highway 181 approximately one mile south of Normanna in Bee County.

During the investigation, it was revealed that a 2017 Peterbilt truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling south on US 181. A 2009 Dodge Ram pickup truck, pulling a utility trailer that was occupied by a male driver and the male passenger was traveling north on US 181.

Currently, DPS does not know why the driver of the Peterbilt veered in the northbound lane on US 181 and struck the Dodge pickup head-on.

A 61-year-old male from Fort Worth and a 74-year-old male from Arlington in the Dodge pickup were pronounced dead at the scene.

DPS will not release the names of the victims until next of kin has been notified.

The male driver of the Peterbilt was transported by ground to Spohn Shoreline Hospital in Corpus Christi with serious injuries but not life-threatening.

DPS troopers are investigating the fatal crash but say US 181 was wet at the time of the incident.

