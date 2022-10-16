DPS investigates fatal overnight crash in Brooks County

A total of 12 migrants were transported to a nearby hospital for injuries.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — New details arise on a fatal crash involving the smuggling of 14 migrants in Brooks County.

The crash happened about 1:30 am after a Brooks County Sheriff's Deputy attempted to stop a white ford f-150 pickup truck for a traffic violation. The driver refused to stop resulting in a high-speed chase. The driver of the pickup rolled the truck over onto a curve.

Investigators said 14 migrants from Mexico and Guatemala were being smuggled in the truck. Two male passengers were killed during the crash.

The driver fled from the scene and has not been found.

