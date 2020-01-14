JIM WELLS COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that happened Saturday afternoon on County Road 369 12 miles west of Sandia in Jim Wells County.

According to DPS, the driver, 82-year-old Juan Cornejo Jr. from Sandia, Texas, was traveling west on County Road 369 and failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of County Road 369 and FM 534.

Cornejo Jr. went through the intersection and veered off the roadway to the right of FM 534 and struck a tree. He was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash and was airlifted by HALO-Flight to Christus Spohn Shoreline in Corpus Christi with injuries.

Cornejo Jr. was pronounced deceased at Christus Spohn Memorial Hospital on Tuesday from injuries sustained in the crash.

DPS troopers are currently investigating the fatal crash.

