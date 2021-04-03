x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Corpus Christi's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Corpus Christi, Texas | kiiitv.com

Local News

DPS investigating fatal pedestrian crash that claimed life of Portland woman

Authorities said it happened just before 7:15 p.m. Wednesday along McKenzie Road near Tuloso-Midway High School.

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Department of Public Safety state troopers are investigating an accident that left a 34-year-old Portland woman dead Wednesday night.

Authorities said it happened just before 7:15 p.m. Wednesday along McKenzie Road near Tuloso-Midway High School. Troopers said the victim was identified as Allison Cash. They said she was walking in the road when she was hit by a truck.

Cash was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation. Troopers are trying to determine why Cash may have been in the road.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: