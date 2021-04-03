DPS investigating fatal pedestrian crash that claimed life of Portland woman

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Department of Public Safety state troopers are investigating an accident that left a 34-year-old Portland woman dead Wednesday night.
Authorities said it happened just before 7:15 p.m. Wednesday along McKenzie Road near Tuloso-Midway High School. Troopers said the victim was identified as Allison Cash. They said she was walking in the road when she was hit by a truck.
Cash was pronounced dead at the scene.
The accident remains under investigation. Troopers are trying to determine why Cash may have been in the road.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- COVID-19 vaccine in the Coastal Bend: Everything you need to know
- Buc Days is back for 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks and social distancing will be required.
- When Nueces County can expect to receive its first shipment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine
- More than 100,000 pounds of dead fish have now been removed from canals on Padre Island