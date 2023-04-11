DPS' Harbor Bridge new wrong-way driver protocol is seeing positive results

The state began posting troopers at the exit ramps most used by drivers to get onto the bridge.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Department of Public Safety officials said their monitoring of Harbor Bridge exit ramps is paying off after stopping a potential wrong-way driver who tried to access the bridge April 4.

Public Information Sgt. Guadalupe Casarez said the incident happened at around 12:53 a.m., when a trooper parked nearby noticed a black Chevrolet truck turn from Chaparral Street onto Twigg, a one-way street, the wrong way.

The Twigg Street exit from the bridge is located near Artesian Park and the former Corpus Christi Caller-Times building in Downtown Corpus Christi.

Casarez said the trooper was able to block the truck from entering U.S. Hwy. 181, and after doing a field sobriety test on the driver, he was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol after blowing a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.124 into a breathalyzer.

The man told the trooper he had been drinking at Flanagan's, a Downtown Corpus Christi bar, before getting behind the wheel. The Texas Alcohol Beverage Commission is now investigating that bar, Casarez said.

