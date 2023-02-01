DPS offers tips for motorists to drive safely in sea fog

Over the last couple of days sea fog has created some pretty scary driving conditions in areas of the coastal bend with limited visibility.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Drivers who use the JFK Causeway and even the Harbor Bridge have probably seen their fair share of sea fog the past couple of nights and early mornings.

Monday night the wind helped limit those patches of dense fog. However, any decrease in visibility can make for difficult driving conditions.

The Texas Department of Public Safety reminds residents not to drive with their high beams on. The reason being because fog is made of tiny water droplets which can act like a mirror and reflect light back. More light, means more reflection and in turn, can lower visibility. It can also be blinding for motorists driving in the opposite direction.

"Its a lot harder for the opposite vehicle to see when you are driving with your high beams on, so its recommended to drive with your low beams," said Sergeant Guadalupe Casarez. "If your vehicle has some type of fog lights, make sure they are active, that also helps out while driving in the fog."

Residents are also reminded that reaction time during fog events can be limited.

Sgt. Casarez also asked that motorists remain focused on the road and put any distractions away like their phone.

Also slow down and allow extra time to get to your destination.

Turning on your flashers will alert other drivers around you about any approaching hazards.