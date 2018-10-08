Corpus Christi (KIII News) — On Aug. 10, 1935, the Texas Depart of Public Safety was established by the Texas Legislature.

The department was prompted by the election of Governor James Allred who ran on a platform of better law enforcement.

DPS was created to enforce laws to protect public safety and provide crime prevention and detection. Still in 2018 DPS continues to enforce the law.

