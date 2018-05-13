This month marks the 16th anniversary of The "Click it or Ticket' Campaign.

It reminds Texas drivers of how buckling up can save your life.

Texas Department of Public Safety says that putting on your seatbelt increases your chance of surviving in a car accident by 45 percent in a passenger vehicle and 60 percent ina pickup truck.

And as this Sunday is Mother's day, many are hitting the road to celebrate with family, and more wheels on the pavement could mean an increase in accidents.

They advise to take no risks and to buckle up.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII