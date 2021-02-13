Man arrested after DPS discovers thirteen bundles of cocaine during traffic stop in Jim Wells County

20-year-old Mario Villarreal, of Palmview, TX, was arrested and charged with felony Possession of Controlled Substance.

JIM WELLS COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety seized thirteen bundles of cocaine, on January 22, 2021, after a traffic stop in Jim Wells County.

According to DPS, around 7:35 p.m. a trooper stopped a white Chrysler Escalade, traveling north on US 281 in Jim Wells County, for a traffic violation.

DPS conducted a search of the vehicle with the assistance from a K-9 resulting in the discovery of thirteen bundles wrapped in gray and black tape beneath the center console, valued at approximately $365,000.

The driver, 20-year-old Mario Villarreal, of Palmview, TX, was arrested and charged with felony Possession of Controlled Substance. Villarreal was transported and booked into the Jim Wells County jail.

