Corpus Christi (KIII News) — School districts around the country have teamed up with their local law enforcement to create safer bus routes for students.

National Bus Safety Awareness Week kicked off Monday, and the Department of Public Safety is encouraging drivers to follow the rules of the road.

The most common cause of accidents is distracted driving, and DPS said drivers must pay attention to when a bus is coming to a full stop.

Law enforcement will be making their presence known on buses and routes to educate the public on the importance of safety.

"These types of laws are implemented for a reason, and it's there to keep your most precious cargo that are traveling on these buses and the drivers safe getting to and from schools," Sgt. Nathan Brandley said.

According to DPS, they have not seen an increase in bus accidents but still warn drivers to pay attention to their surroundings.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII