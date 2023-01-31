DPS trooper hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in weather-related crash in Navarro County

DPS officials say the trooper was seriously injured and that the incident appeared to be weather-related.

NAVARRO COUNTY, Texas — A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper is hospitalized with serious injuries after he was hit by a vehicle while investigating a crash in Navarro County on Tuesday morning.,

Officials said the incident appeared to be weather-related as icy conditions continue throughout the North Texas area.

The department said trooper Curtis Putz was struck outside of his vehicle around 8:45 a.m. on Interstate 45 near mile marker 220.

According to the department, Putz was pinned under a vehicle after being hit.

Putz was transported to a hospital in Dallas and remains in serious condition, DPS said.

Further details were not released as the investigation continues.

"We ask that you please keep Trooper Putz and his family in your thoughts and prayer," DPS said in statement.

An online fundraising campaign was set up for Putz and his family to cover medical and other expenses while he remains hospitalized.