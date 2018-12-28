Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The holidays are not over yet and while many are expected to continue celebrating, first responders want to remind drivers to follow the rules of the road before getting behind the wheel.

Kiii News Reporter Steven Cavazos went Live from Highway 77 with the latest on the kind of traffic you can expect over the next few days, and tips from the authorities on driving safe.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII