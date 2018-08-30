Corpus Christi (KIII News) — If you plan to take a trip out of South Texas for the long Labor Day weekend, you won't be alone. Department of Public Safety troopers will be out on the highways as well to make sure the roads are kept safe.

Troopers will be joining law enforcement efforts from across the state to increase traffic enforcement during the holiday weekend. From Friday, Aug. 31, until Monday, Sept. 3, DPS troopers will be looking for drivers who violate traffic laws including impaired drivers, speeders and safety belt violators.

Troopers want to remind drivers the following tips:

Don't drink and drive

Slow down – especially in bad weather, construction areas, heavy traffic and unfamiliar areas.

No distractions while driving.

Buckle up everyone in the vehicle – it’s the law.

Remember to slow down or move over for police, fire and all first responders.

