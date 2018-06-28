The Texas Department of Public Safety will be increasing traffic enforcement for the Fourth of July holiday on Tuesday and Wednesday, July 3-4.

During that time, DPS troopers will be looking for DWI, speeding, seatbelt and other traffic violators.

In the 2017 enforcement period, DPS troopers issued more than 98,000 tickets and warnings, including over 1,600 seat belt and child safety restraint citations. DPS enforcement efforts also resulted in 529 DWI arrests, 374 fugitive arrests and 300 felony arrests.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, over 1,000 people were killed in motor vehicle traffic crashes in 2017 in which a driver was under the influence of alcohol, accounting for 28-percent of last year's traffic fatalities.

Residents need to be sure to buckle up, don't drive under the influence and, most importantly, be safe.

