Drunk drivers will be the most significant safety hazard for motorists this Fourth of July, so the Texas Department of Public Safety has increased the number of troopers patrolling Tuesday and Wednesday.

DPS officials said the whole week should be treated by motorists as a holiday because more people are traveling and more people are celebrating. Troopers warn drivers to avoid others who are driving erratically.

"Especially at nighttime. Really be on the lookout for, especially after certain hours of the night, especially around a holiday season when people are drinking alcohol and celebrating. Call us or call your local 911. If you see cars driving erratically, high speeds, slow speeds, weaving in and out of their lanes, going off the roadway, look for those things and if you feel unsafe to be driving on the road at the same time, pull off or take the next exit," DPS Sgt. Nathan Brandley said.

According to Brandley, fines and costs for drunk driving are in the thousands of dollars and will go up dramatically if it's not the first citation for driving under the influence.

You can also be ticketed for everyone in your vehicle not wearing a seatbelt, and those fines can be $200 per person.

