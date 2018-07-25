Corpus Christi (KIII news) — The summer heat can damage your tires, so Department of Public Safety troopers are asking drivers to be wary of blowouts.

Troopers said the sun beats down on our roads and raises their surface temperature. That can cause the rubber on your tires to separate and in some cases, lead to a blowout.

"Your tires while you're driving, if they're under-inflated it can cause them to separate around the rim," Sgt. Nathan Brandley said. "And that's what can cause the tread to separate from the tire and then lead to a blowout."

Troopers said the best thing to do to avoid blowouts is to make sure your tires are properly inflated. If you do have a blowout, do not panic. Ease off the accelerator and try to steer the car to the side of the road to get help.

