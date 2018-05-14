It could easily be a parent's worst nightmare. Locking or forgetting a child inside a car.

"People have to live with something like this for the rest of their lives when they have a loss of a child because they've been forgotten in a vehicle," DPS Trooper Sgt. Nathan Brandley said.

Corpus Christi resident Emilio Villanueva remembered, when he was a child, his mom accidently left him in the backseat.

"She drove and dropped off my sister at school and then drove to work you know it does happen," Villanueva said.

Luckily Villanueva was ok, but it's something DPS said they've seen time and time again.

"Going back to 1998, we've had more than 740 children lose their lives in vehicle related heat stroke deaths," Sgt. Brandley said about U.S. statistics.

According to kidsandcars.org 43 were just in 2017 alone.

"They're going to drop the kids off at the daycare but they forget to go to the daycare and go straight to work," Sgt. Brandley said.

Brandley said heat stroke is the number one cause of non-crash related deaths for children.

"Temperatures can rise real quickly inside of a car just at 65-70 degrees out and now alone we are looking at the 90's to upper hundreds with the heat index," Brandley said.

Brandley suggests leaving a purse, cell phone by your child as a reminder to check the backseat.

"Take one of your shoes off and out it with your child in the back on the floor," mom Angelica Cruz said. "Maybe so when you do get off the car you know you remember Hey I have one shoe on let me get the other one and you know your kid's back there."

Another tip from Brandley, keep a small safety hammer on you incase a child accidently gets locked inside the car. The device could allow someone to easily break a window to save a child.

