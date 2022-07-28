Support Driscoll Children's Hospital by buying a sweet treat Thursday

$1 or more from each Dairy Queen Blizzard purchased at South Texas locations Thursday will help Driscoll Children's Hospital provide care to kids.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Anyone who buys a Blizzard from participating South Texas Dairy Queen locations will automatically be supporting Driscoll Children's Hospital's mission of providing high-quality care to help kids get back to being kids.

$1 or more from every Blizzard purchased Thursday will go to the hospital.

Participating locations include restaurants from Corpus Christi down to Brownsville.

During its 38-year sponsorship, Dairy Queen has raised more than $166 million to support Children's Miracle Network Hospitals in the United States and Canada.

Driscoll Children’s Hospital is a 191-bed pediatric tertiary care center with more than 30 medical and surgical specialties offering care throughout South Texas, including Corpus Christi, the Rio Grande Valley, Victoria, and Laredo.

