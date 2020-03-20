CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Port of Corpus Christi Commission is about to full again. Nueces County formally named oral surgeon Dr. Bryan Gulley to that panel Friday.

Gulley will fill a seat left vacant by Richard Bowers, who plans to leave the area soon.

The Port Commission sets policy for the Port of Corpus Christi, which at least up until the latest economic upheaval was the third largest port in the nation in terms of tonnage. Virtually all of that cargo involves petroleum products.

Nueces County and the City of Corpus Christi each have three seats on the Commission. San Patricio County has one.

Gulley is a well known businessman who serves on several local boards. He will serve out Bowers' remaining term.

