CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dr. Bryan Gulley took his oath of office Tuesday, March 24, as the newest member of the Port of Corpus Christi Commission.

Gulley was sworn in following Commissioner Richard Bowers' final meeting with the Port Commission. Gulley will serve the remainder of Bowers' term through Dec. 31.

Gulley works as an oral surgeon and has worked with the Texas General Land Office and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. He currently serves on the University of Texas Marine Science Institute Advisory Board, the Island Strategic Action Committee and the Island Moorings and Channel Corporation Board.

The Port Commission is made up of seven commissioners who serve three-year, staggered terms. Three are appointed by Corpus Christi's City Council, three are appointed by the Nueces County Commissioners Court, and one is appointed by the San Patricio County Commissioners Court.

