CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One well known turtle expert here in the Coastal Bend will have her work judged on the national stage next to people like Dr. Anthony Fauci, the president's top coronavirus expert.

The award is considered the Oscar of government service honors. Dr. Shaver has been nominated for her work in saving the endangered Kemp Riley sea turtles.

"I've been 'shy Donna' who had to go out there and speak because I needed to talk about the turtles, and why they need conservation, and what people can do to help protect them," Dr. Shaver said.

"It's also a reflection on the other people that I've worked with, the support we've gotten."

The award is meant to inspire other talented and dedicated individuals to go into public service.

