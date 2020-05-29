CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dr. Shaver was recently nominated for a Samuel J. Heyman Service to America Medal. It's a really big deal for federal employees and it was just recently announced that she is a top 12 finalist for that award, along with some other top names like Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Corpus Christi Mayor Joe McComb presented Dr. Shaver with a letter of commendation today at City Hall.

"It's recognizing the work that I perform, but also that so many others in our area have helped with," Dr. Shaver said. "Thousands of volunteers throughout the years and many employees, its been an effort to try to preserve and protect the magnificent species so that they can be enjoyed by future generations here."

