CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Today marks the 40th anniversary of Dr. Donna Shaver's first day on the job at the Padre Island National Seashore. Since that time, she has worked tirelessly to try and get the Kemp's Ridley turtle off the endangered species list.

Her turtle recovery program has helped increase the number of turtles along our coastline. A record year was back in 2017 with over 350 nests found.

Right now, she has made it to the final round of 12 in the People's Choice Awards. Some of the top scientists from around the country are in the running to win the prestigious Samuel J. Heyman Service to America Medal. The award is also known as "the Sammies."

To vote for Dr. Shaver visit here. You can vote once a day as she tries to make the top five list.

