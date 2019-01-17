CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hundreds of people gathered at the American Bank Center Thursday to honor the legacy of the late Dr. Hector P. Garcia during his birthday luncheon.

On Thursday, Garcia would have been 105 years old. The celebration at the American Bank Center offered a chance to remember his accomplishments.

Garcia was the founder of the American GI Forum and helped gain equality for Mexican-Americans across the country.

On Thursday, the Dr. Hector P. Garcia Memorial Foundation donated $50,000 to Christus Spohn Health Systems.

"You know most of their patients are indigent care, and they have a family practice center so we will be pumping some money into that for them to get their medicines taken care of and to see the physicians," said Cecilia Garcia-Akers, Garcia's daughter.

According to Akers, her father practiced medicine and if a patient could not pay, Garcia would see them anyway.

The president of Del Mar College said the keynote speaker for Thursday's event shared several touching stories about Garcia.