CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In Texas, the third Wednesday of September is Dr. Hector P. Garcia Texas State Recognition Day. Dr. Hector P. Garcia life was celebrated with a special luncheon at Del Mar College as part of their Hispanic Heritage Month festivities.

Scholarships were presented to two students who plan to get into the medical field.

According to Dr. Garcia's daughter, Cecilia Garcia-Akers, Garcia's life continues to inspire new generations.

"How did he help everybody else? Veterans, people who could not get an education, people who were ill. I think his life was multi-focal and he did a wonderful job helping others," Garcia-Akers said.

Garcia-Akers had copies of a book she wrote about her father that she autographed for those who attended Wednesday's celebration.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: