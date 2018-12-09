CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — The Dr. Hector P. Garcia Memorial Foundation invites the public to Incarnate Word Academy for a special Mass in celebration of his life and contributions in support of Civil Rights.

The Mass will be held on Wednesday September 19 at 8:30 a.m. at the IWA Convent Chapel.

Later that day a Piano Concert will be held at the Texas A&M University- Corpus Christi from 6-9 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center.

Dr. Garcia's daughter, Dr. Susanna Garcia will perform with Dr. William Chapman Nyaho.

A second performance will be held on September 20th from 1-2 p.m. at the Del Mar College Richardson Auditorium.

Both performances are free and open to the public.

https://www.drhectorpgarciafoundation.org/hector_the_mus?splash=1

© 2018 KIII