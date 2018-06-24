Injuries at the beach are relatively common. These range from the ubiquitous sunburn to the less frequent wounds from shells, or oysters. There is of course the occasional jellyfish sting as well. Most of these injuries are very preventable. Sunburns are easily preventable by using sunscreen. Regularly reapplying the sunscreen is important. This is because with exposure to the sand and the water it stops working well.

Injuries where there is a wound are more serious. This allows entry of bacteria that can be quite dangerous. The wounds should be immediately washed well with fresh water and soap if possible. After this first aid is delivered more significant injuries should be addressed by a physician. This is because of multiple reasons.

The shells are very sharp and can cause injuries to nerves or tendons and there are dangerous bacteria present in the water that can cause infections.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII