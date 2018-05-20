Botulinum toxin has been known to us for generations. Botulism is caused by a toxin which paralyzes muscles and was produced by a bacteria which caused cans to swell. This was noted and the toxin was studied and purified. It was then used in certain instances for sustained muscle spasms that are very disabling with excellent effect.

Other studies were performed and after the safety was proven, its use was broadened to where we now use it routinely for not just treating muscle spasms but also for wrinkles and occasionally for headaches.

In fact it is also used for excessive sweating and has also been noted to sometimes help with certain types of headaches.

